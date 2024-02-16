Neev Fund-backed Blue Planet buys Mahindra Partners’ portfolio firm

Premium
Singapore-based sustainable waste management company Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte Ltd has agreed to acquire an Indian company that's part of the portfolio of Mahindra Partners, the private equity and corporate venture capital arm of the tech-to-tractor conglomerate Mahindra Group. Blue Planet, which operates in India, Southeast Asia and the UK, is ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.