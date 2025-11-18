NBCC mops up $120 mn more as revival of Amrapali projects moves forward
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

NBCC mops up $120 mn more as revival of Amrapali projects moves forward

By Swet Sarika

  • 18 Nov 2025
  • Listen to Story
NBCC mops up $120 mn more as revival of Amrapali projects moves forward
Credit: 123RF.com

State-run NBCC (India) Ltd has garnered Rs 1,069 crore (about $120 million) by transferring rights to sell a number of apartments in the Amrapali Group’s residential projects that it is completing under a court-mandated process.

NBCC transferred the selling rights to AU Real Estate for residential units in Aspire Leisure Valley Phase 2 and Aspire Centurion Park in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida (West), according to a press release. This comes soon after NBCC divested the selling rights for Aspire Silicon City in Noida to AU Real Estate for Rs 1,467.93 crore.

AU Real Estate acquired the selling rights through an e-auction conducted by NBCC. Following the latest acquisition, the company has started selling apartments in Aspire Leisure Valley in Greater Noida (West). 

Advertisement

NBCC had taken over several projects of the Amrapali Group after the developer failed to deliver those projects and the buyers approached the Supreme Court. While the state-run company is now completing the projects, it is auctioning the unsold inventory in bulk instead of marketing each apartment itself.

Delhi-based AU Real Estate builds residential and mixed-use projects. Its portfolio of projects includes The Sunflower, Family Hub, and Arihant Enclave in the national capital region.

Advertisement
NBCC (India) LtdAmrapali Group

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Embassy REIT manager settles allegations of violating SEBI norms on former CEO's conduct

Infrastructure

Embassy REIT manager settles allegations of violating SEBI norms on former CEO's conduct

LifeBridge Group firm ties up with Kerala developer to build senior living facilities

Infrastructure

LifeBridge Group firm ties up with Kerala developer to build senior living facilities

Cement maker Nuvoco Vistas to buy Vadraj Energy from JSW, Alpha Alts

Infrastructure

Cement maker Nuvoco Vistas to buy Vadraj Energy from JSW, Alpha Alts

Inox Green loses grid access for 300 MW wind project as regulator backs revocation

Infrastructure

Inox Green loses grid access for 300 MW wind project as regulator backs revocation

Premium
India strategy responsive to what capital partners want: Hines' Amit Diwan

Infrastructure

India strategy responsive to what capital partners want: Hines' Amit Diwan

Shapoorji Pallonji Group unit courts top global investors for mega bond sale

Infrastructure

Shapoorji Pallonji Group unit courts top global investors for mega bond sale

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW