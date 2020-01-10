Nasdaq-listed Syneos Health invests in health-tech firm Indegene\'s unit

US-based biopharmaceutical company Syneos Health has bought a minority stake in healthcare solutions provider Indegene’s wholly owned unit Indegene Omnipresence Inc.

The investment will help Indigene accelerate the deployment of its customer experience management (CXM) platform for its life sciences and healthcare clients, co-founder and CEO Manish Gupta said in a statement.

The two companies didn’t disclose any financial details of the deal.

Indegene Omnipresence is a unified customer experience platform for healthcare and life sciences organizations with CRM, omnichannel engagement, advanced analytics, and AI capabilities. The platform was built as a strategic alliance with Microsoft since 2017.

Sanjay Virmani, who is leading the Omnipresence initiative, will continue as the CEO of Indegene Omnipresence.

Separately, Nasdaq-listed Syneos Health said Omnipresence is the newest addition to its Dynamic Assembly network, which helps the company to be data dynamic and stay ahead of the curve.

Alistair Macdonald, CEO at Syneos Health, said Omnipresence will enable customers to harness data to provide actionable insights and realise better commercial experiences, with improved return on investment.

Syneos Health was created through the $7 billion merger of inVentiv Health and INC Research.

Indegene catered to the domestic market until 2004 and later decided to change its strategy to focus on the overseas market. A little later, Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan’s Nadathur Holdings invested in the firm, offering an exit to KITVEN Fund, which had invested in Indegene in 2002.

The firm has made a string of acquisitions in the past months. In December 2015, for instance, it acquired health analytics platform SmartCare from Connecticut-based Vantage Point, Inc for $6-8 million.

The following year, it acquired the life sciences business of Canada's Skura Corporation and US-based Encima Group.