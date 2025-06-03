Nandan Nilekani’s Fundamentum leads $20-mn Series B in Stable Money
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Nandan Nilekani’s Fundamentum leads $20-mn Series B in Stable Money

Nandan Nilekani’s Fundamentum leads $20-mn Series B in Stable Money

By Aman Rawat

  • 03 Jun 2025
Nandan Nilekani’s Fundamentum leads $20-mn Series B in Stable Money
Credit: VCCircle

Wealthtech platform Stable Money, a digital fixed-deposit investment platform, has raised $20 million (around Rs 173 crore) in its Series B funding round, led by Nandan Nilekani’s Fundamentum Partnership, with participation from existing investors Z47, RTP Global, and Lightspeed.  

Aditya Birla Ventures also joined the round.   

The funding comes just 10 months after the company’s Series A round where it raised $15 million from RTP Global, Z47, Lightspeed, and Titan Capital. Previously, it had raised $5 million in seed funding from Z47, Lightspeed and angel investors, including Sriharsha Majety, Kunal Bahl, and Rohit Bansal.  

Advertisement

Stable Money plans to use the fresh capital to build and innovate its wealth product offerings, deepen its partner network, and accelerate distribution. In 2025, it aims to onboard at least eight new banks and NBFCs to build a diversified fixed-deposit marketplace. It also plans to expand its marketing reach to engage with underserved investors in tier II and III cities, where the demand for secure, inflation-beating returns is on the rise.  

Founded in 2022, Stable Money aims to democratize access to predictable, low-risk returns through a seamless three-minute FD booking process. Key features include instant redemption, seven-day trial FD, FD booking without opening a savings account, a lifetime-free FD-backed credit card, and the launch of Stable Bonds. 

It claims to have facilitated fixed deposit and bond investments for over 150,000 users, with total assets under management now exceeding Rs 3,000 crore.  

Advertisement

“Stable Money was founded on a simple belief: every Indian should have a safe, transparent way to grow their savings. With the support of Fundamentum and Aditya Birla Ventures and the continued trust of Z47, RTP Global and Lightspeed, we’re building on our momentum to create a category-defining platform,” said Saurabh Jain and Harish Reddy, co-founders of Stable Money. 

Stable MoneyFundamentumZ47RTP GlobalLightspeed

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
True North churns out high returns from financial services bet

Finance

True North churns out high returns from financial services bet

Shorooq gets LP cheque from pan-Arab DFI for second venture debt fund

Finance

Shorooq gets LP cheque from pan-Arab DFI for second venture debt fund

HSBC to inject $4 bn into its private credit funds

Finance

HSBC to inject $4 bn into its private credit funds

KKR extends $600 mn in credit financing to Manipal Group

Finance

KKR extends $600 mn in credit financing to Manipal Group

Premium
Former Investcorp executive's BlueFive Capital strikes debut deal

Finance

Former Investcorp executive's BlueFive Capital strikes debut deal

SEBI's migration scheme for legacy VC funds draws tepid response, prompts IVCA nudge

Finance

SEBI's migration scheme for legacy VC funds draws tepid response, prompts IVCA nudge

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW