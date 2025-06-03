Nandan Nilekani’s Fundamentum leads $20-mn Series B in Stable Money

Credit: VCCircle

Wealthtech platform Stable Money, a digital fixed-deposit investment platform, has raised $20 million (around Rs 173 crore) in its Series B funding round, led by Nandan Nilekani’s Fundamentum Partnership, with participation from existing investors Z47, RTP Global, and Lightspeed.

Aditya Birla Ventures also joined the round.

The funding comes just 10 months after the company’s Series A round where it raised $15 million from RTP Global, Z47, Lightspeed, and Titan Capital. Previously, it had raised $5 million in seed funding from Z47, Lightspeed and angel investors, including Sriharsha Majety, Kunal Bahl, and Rohit Bansal.

Advertisement

Stable Money plans to use the fresh capital to build and innovate its wealth product offerings, deepen its partner network, and accelerate distribution. In 2025, it aims to onboard at least eight new banks and NBFCs to build a diversified fixed-deposit marketplace. It also plans to expand its marketing reach to engage with underserved investors in tier II and III cities, where the demand for secure, inflation-beating returns is on the rise.

Founded in 2022, Stable Money aims to democratize access to predictable, low-risk returns through a seamless three-minute FD booking process. Key features include instant redemption, seven-day trial FD, FD booking without opening a savings account, a lifetime-free FD-backed credit card, and the launch of Stable Bonds.

It claims to have facilitated fixed deposit and bond investments for over 150,000 users, with total assets under management now exceeding Rs 3,000 crore.

Advertisement

“Stable Money was founded on a simple belief: every Indian should have a safe, transparent way to grow their savings. With the support of Fundamentum and Aditya Birla Ventures and the continued trust of Z47, RTP Global and Lightspeed, we’re building on our momentum to create a category-defining platform,” said Saurabh Jain and Harish Reddy, co-founders of Stable Money.

Share article on Leave Your Comments