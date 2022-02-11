NAFA Capital, Creativeland Asia partner to float early-stage fund

Asset management firm NAFA Capital on Friday said it has tied up with marketing and communications platform Creativeland Asia to roll out an early-stage fund for Rs 250 crore (around $ 33 million).

The Mumbai-based startup said that the Venture Landscape Fund will be deployed to lend support to early-stage brands and businesses that have secured a product-market fit and are eyeing bet on marketing to drive growth by onboarding more customers. It also aims to back disruptive consumer-first brands.

The platform in a statement further said that the fund had already invested in three consumer brands - Native Milk, Spice Story and Macmerise.

Ameya Prabhu (Managing Director of NAFA Capital) and Sajan Raj Kurup (Chairman and Founder of Creativeland Asia) will be the sponsors of the fund.

“Our partnership with CreativeLand Asia is a part of our continued effort to be a multi-product capital provider to the Indian market expanding on our current offerings.

India has phenomenal entrepreneurs in all parts of the country, and the fund aspires to identify and supercharge these entrepreneurs with capital, market access and proven marketing expertise," said Prabhu.

NAFA Capital is an India-focused integrated financial services platform with interests in private equity, public equities, debt, wealth management and financial advisory. It is a part of the UAP Group with a focus on asset management, investment banking and sustainable investments.

Creativeland Asia, on the other hand, is a marketing communications firm that has transformed over the last 14 years into a design, user experience, technology, consumer insights and market research production company.

It also claimed to have worked with brands including India Today Group, Cafe Coffee Day, Jio Savvn, Aviva, among others.