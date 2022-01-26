Music retailer F Sharp scoops seed capital from Public Media Solution

F Sharp, a retail seller of musical instruments, on Wednesday said it has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round from the digital marketing and public relations agency Public Media Solution.

The Pune-based platform, founded in 2012, sells a range of musical instruments and accessories, including guitars, drum sets, keyboards, ukuleles and bongos, among others.

Public Media Solution made the investment under its seed funding service initiative. These services are aimed to offer financial aid to the new and growing businesses.

“The seed funding initiative would encourage investors in the country to lend a helping hand to businesses with potential. Irrespective of the scale of operations, every business is a major contributor to the country’s economic growth and prosperity,” said Ravinder Bharti, Founder and CEO of Public Media Solution.

“Over the last two years, the Covid crisis has affected the sales and operations of small retail businesses across the country. Through our seed funding services, Public Media Solution aims to bring the retail market back to normalcy,” Bharti added.

“F Sharp was built to satiate the artistic hunger within youngsters without making any compromises. With the support of Public Media Solution, we look forward to providing our customers with affordable offerings,” said the company’s Founder Kunal Pradeep Jadhav.

Public Media Solution claims to offer services for public relations, content marketing, SEO, and more.

It also offers seed funding solutions to new and growing businesses to help them find their feet in the market.

Founded in 2017 by Ravinder Bharti, Public Media Solution has its branches in Singapore, Indonesia, and the US.