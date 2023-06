Mumbai Angels records its busiest year amid startup funding winter

Premium Nandini Mansinghka, CEO and Co-founder, Mumbai Angels

Mumbai Angels sealed the most transactions in its history during the year through March 2023 even as the broader startup ecosystem in India reeled under a funding crunch. The angel network, which was founded in 2006 and acquired by Bain Capital-backed asset manager 360 ONE (formerly IIFL Wealth) in late 2022, struck ......