Multiples PE-backed Vastu Housing raises fresh capital from foreign investor

Premium
Multiples Private Equity-backed mortgage lender Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, which caters largely to the low-income groups, received a loan from an international development finance body in the last quarter, VCCircle has gathered. The loan will be used to meet women-centered credit demand for housing. The Mumbai-based firm, which also counts ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.