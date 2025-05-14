Mukesh Ambani to meet Trump, Qatar emir in Doha
Mukesh Ambani to meet Trump, Qatar emir in Doha

By Reuters

  • 14 May 2025
Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani speaks during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, January 10, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani will meet U.S. President Donald Trump and the emir of Qatar in Doha on Wednesday, two sources told Reuters, as his company Reliance Industries looks to foster ties with authorities in both nations.

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, QIA, has invested in Reliance businesses over the years, and Ambani, who is Asia's richest man, has many business partnerships with the likes of U.S. tech giants such as Google and Meta

Ambani will attend a state dinner for Trump at the Lusail Palace in Doha, but did not plan to hold any investment or business discussions, said the first source, who had direct knowledge of the matter. 

Another London-based Indian business leader close to the Trump and Qatar administrations will also attend, said both the sources, without identifying the individual.

Further details of Ambani's agenda were not clear. Reliance did not immediately respond to Reuters' queries. 

In February, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited India, where his country has committed to invest $10 billion across various industries. 

Trump will travel to the United Arab Emirates from Qatar on Thursday in a trip that is focused on investment rather than security matters in the Middle East.

