Mubadala-backed proptech firm Stake to raise Series B round to fuel expansion

Premium
Dubai-headquartered proptech firm Stake, which enables fractional investment in rental properties, is planning a larger Series B funding round to scale its regional operations and deepen its presence in Saudi Arabia, a market it entered in January this year, according to a top company executive. The planned fundraise comes almost a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.