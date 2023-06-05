Motilal Oswal PE signs off from consumer bet ahead of potential M&A

Premium
Motilal Oswal Alternates (MO Alts), the alternative investment arm of Motilal Oswal Group, has exited a consumer-facing company that is also likely preparing for a sale to a larger peer in its segment. The firm, which manages four sector-agnostic private equity funds and five real estate funds with total assets under ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.