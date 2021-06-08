Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Infrastructure
Infrastructure
By
Motilal Oswal Real Estate hits second close of fifth fund, bumps up target corpus
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

The real estate investment arm of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd has raised the target corpus of its fifth fund and marked...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...