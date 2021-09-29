Motherhood buys stake in Chaitanya Hospital to  expand presence in north India

Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH)-owned Motherhood Hospitals, a chain of women and children’s hospitals, on Tuesday said that it is expanding its network in north India through a partnership with Chaitanya Hospital, a provider of women and children healthcare services in Tricity Chandigarh.

Through this investment, Motherhood Hospitals will have a majority stake in Chaitanya Hospital, and the combined entity will have a significant presence in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and Zirakpur, with services in obstetrics and gynaecology, neonatology, peadiatric intensive care, fertility and IVF. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The combined entity will also launch a second hospital in Chandigarh. This investment consolidates Motherhood Hospitals’ network across north India.

The company has a hospital in Noida, and a second one is being launched in Gurugram.

“One of our key priorities at AHH is to grow single speciality hospital networks, which stand on the foundation of good clinical practices. Over the last four years, Motherhood Hospitals has scaled, transformed, and built its differentiation in both Tier I and Tier II cities across India. The company is demonstrating value in its partnerships, which are creating multiple opportunities for consolidation with leading regional providers. Motherhood Hospitals and Chaitanya Hospitals coming together is a key step in that direction,” said Vishal Bali, executive chairman, AHH.

AHH, a single-speciality healthcare investment platform, was set up by TPG Growth in 2017.