Morgan Stanley-backed Fast&Up snags funding from cricketer Mayank Agarwal

Fullife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, which owns sports nutrition brand Fast&Up, on Thursday said it has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from cricketer Mayank Agarwal.

"Having worked closely with the team at Fast&Up for a number of years, they have showed a nuanced understanding of how to elevate an athlete's fitness in order to achieve peak performance," said Agarwal.

He added that Fast&Up will make the brand the apex choice for many sportspersons across India and abroad.

Founded in 2015 by Vijayaraghavan Venugopal and Varun Khanna, Fast&Up provides nutrition supplements and multivitamin drinks.

Fullife is the parent company of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited, whose flagship brand ‘Fast&Up’ was brought to India under their active lifestyle segment.

"We are invigorated by the commitment Mayank has brought into the project, and are keen to work closely with him and further use his insights in developing our range of sports nutrition products for high-performing athletes,” said Venugopal.

Fast&Up said it has been backed by a host of marquee investors including Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Sixth Sense Ventures and Kotak Securities, among others.

Last year in December, the startup secured funding from actor Varun Dhawan. It also raised $22 million (around Rs 168 crore) in its Series C round from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia in the same month.