More bidders join race for Kishore Biyani's Future Retail

Credit: Reuters

The number of resolution applicants interested in Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail has swelled to 55, as per the final list of aspirants for the bankrupt retail chain through the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP). The final list with resolution professional Vijay Kumar Iyer includes prominent names such as Reliance Retail, April ......