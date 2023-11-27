Milestone Unveiled: Revathi Equipment India Ltd. Surpasses 1250 Drill Rigs on the Global Stage

Revathi Equipment India Ltd, a pioneer in the drilling industry, celebrated a momentous achievement at its Coimbatore headquarters with a grand event marking the completion of 1250+ drill rigs globally. The celebration, held on November 24, was attended by key stakeholders, business partners, and esteemed guests.

The highlight of the event was the acknowledgment of the company's significant milestone in providing 1250+ drill rigs worldwide. This achievement underscores Revathi Equipment India Ltd's position as a leading player in the global drilling industry, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation and excellence and its contribution to the growth of industries on a global scale.

Mr. Abhishek Dalmia, Chairman, Revathi Equipment India Ltd, said, "Today marks a historic moment for Revathi Equipment India Ltd as we celebrate the achievement of surpassing 1250 drill rigs globally. This milestone is a testament to our dedication to excellence, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of pushing the boundaries in the drilling industry. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our team, partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in reaching this remarkable milestone."

Mr. Kanchan Saha, Business Head, Exports, said, “This achievement is a reflection of the collective efforts of our entire team, the trust of our partners, and the support of our stakeholders. We take pride in contributing to the global drilling industry, and we thank everyone who has been part of this incredible journey. As we celebrate today, we also look forward to the exciting future ahead, where we aim to further strengthen our global presence and continue providing cutting-edge drilling solutions to industries worldwide."

Revathi Equipment India Ltd remains committed to pushing the boundaries of excellence, and this milestone celebration is a testament to the company's journey towards becoming a global leader in the drilling industry.

About Revathi Equipment India Ltd:Revathi Equipment India Ltd, incepted in 1977, is a leading provider of Mining Drilling Equipment's with a rich legacy of innovation and excellence. With a commitment to quality and a global perspective, the company has consistently delivered cutting-edge drilling equipment to industries worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://www.reldrill.com/

