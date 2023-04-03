Mid-market PE firm Amicus ropes in another new LP for second fund

Amicus Capital, a Bengaluru-based mid-market private equity firm that has backed companies such as RenewBuy, Capital Small Finance Bank and Berar Finance, has looped in another new Limited Partner (LP) as it moves ahead with the fundraising trail for the second investment vehicle. The PE firm that was launched in 2015 ......