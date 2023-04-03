facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Mid-market PE firm Amicus ropes in another new LP for second fund

Mid-market PE firm Amicus ropes in another new LP for second fund

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 03 Apr 2023
Premium
Mid-market PE firm Amicus ropes in another new LP for second fund
Credit: 123RF.com

Amicus Capital, a Bengaluru-based mid-market private equity firm that has backed companies such as RenewBuy, Capital Small Finance Bank and Berar Finance, has looped in another new Limited Partner (LP) as it moves ahead with the fundraising trail for the second investment vehicle. The PE firm that was launched in 2015 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Sensex, Nifty start week on mute note, gains capped on inflation fears

Finance

Sensex, Nifty start week on mute note, gains capped on inflation fears

Premium
Acquisition by Physicswallah will help us accelerate growth: Knowledge Planet co-founder

TMT

Acquisition by Physicswallah will help us accelerate growth: Knowledge Planet co-founder

Premium
Mid-market PE firm Amicus ropes in another new LP for second fund

General

Mid-market PE firm Amicus ropes in another new LP for second fund

How the digitised Indian consumer is luring global investors for a piece of cake

Finance

How the digitised Indian consumer is luring global investors for a piece of cake

Cloud-based firm CometChat raises $5 mn; Sequoia's Surge, others back Metastable Materials

TMT

Cloud-based firm CometChat raises $5 mn; Sequoia's Surge, others back Metastable Materials

MUFG Bank's arm leads equity round in DMI Finance

Finance

MUFG Bank's arm leads equity round in DMI Finance

Advertisement