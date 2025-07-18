Mid-market PE firm Amara taps greenshoe for maiden fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Mid-market PE firm Amara taps greenshoe for maiden fund

Mid-market PE firm Amara taps greenshoe for maiden fund

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 18 Jul 2025
Premium
Mid-market PE firm Amara taps greenshoe for maiden fund
Parag Shah, founder, Amara Partners

Amara Partners, a private equity firm co-founded by former Mahindra Partners executive Parag Shah and former Omidyar Network executive Piyush Soone, has tapped into the greenshoe option of its debut fund after hitting its target corpus, the company said on Friday. The mid-market investor floated its maiden vehicle, Amara Partners Growth ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
PE-backed InsuranceDekho, RenewBuy set to seal merger

Finance

PE-backed InsuranceDekho, RenewBuy set to seal merger

Premium
Trident's Malhotra on early-growth focus, portfolio strategy, and governance playbook

Finance

Trident's Malhotra on early-growth focus, portfolio strategy, and governance playbook

EQT secures $11.4 bn commitments for new Asia fund

Finance

EQT secures $11.4 bn commitments for new Asia fund

Pro
How BII doubled India commitments in 2024 led by debt investments

Finance

How BII doubled India commitments in 2024 led by debt investments

AIF commitments comparable to equity mutual fund inflow: SEBI's Ananth Narayan

Finance

AIF commitments comparable to equity mutual fund inflow: SEBI's Ananth Narayan

Premium
TVS Capital, Ranjan Pai-backed Finnable looks to bring new investor on board

Finance

TVS Capital, Ranjan Pai-backed Finnable looks to bring new investor on board

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW