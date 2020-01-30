VCCircle
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Mid-market PE firm looks to bet on Vikram Akula-backed microlender Vaya
Photo Credit: VCCircle

Hyderabad-based Vaya Finserv Pvt. Ltd, a microlender backed by social entrepreneur and SKS Microfinance founder Vikram Akula...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS