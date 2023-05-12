Metier Capital raising third growth capital PE fund for sub-Saharan Africa

Premium
South African PE investment house Metier Capital that brought in Nairobi-based private equity manager Catalyst Principal Partners under its umbrella last year in a rare consolidation move in the African alternative investments industry, has kicked off the process to raise a new fund, it is gathered. Metier is aiming to ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.