Merchant banker Holani Consultants launches $50-mn SME-focused angel fund

Credit: 123RF.com

Jaipur-based Holani Consultants Pvt Ltd, a SEBI registered merchant banker and stockbroker, has launched an angel fund, Holani Venture Capital Fund, with a target corpus of Rs 400 crore (around $50 million).

The fund also has a green shoe option of another Rs 100 crore.

The fund received an in-principle approval for its category I AIF in April. It will raise capital from institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals who seek higher returns and portfolio diversification. Its investment team will be headed by Ashok Holani, director of Holani Consultants.

Advertisement

“This (fund launch) milestone further enhances our ability to serve our clients and partners by providing them with access to a diverse range of investment opportunities tailored to their specific needs,” said Holani.

The fund's investment strategy involves a combination of thorough due diligence, sectoral expertise, and a keen eye for emerging trends.

Holani Consultants offers services related to the financial markets such as IPO management, business valuation consultancy, financial management and advisory, bank financing, stock broking and other advisory or consultancy services related to the securities market.

Advertisement

The firm received its SEBI merchant banking licence as a "Category-I Merchant Bankers" in 2018 and its SEBI stock broking licence as an "Alpha Category Stock Brokers" in 2021.

The company claims that in the past, it has assisted in the valuations of more than 100 private placement transactions and has handled various SME IPOs on the BSE SME/ NSE Emerge platform. It has also handled main board IPOs and rights issues.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments