Mensa acquires MensXP, iDiva, Hypp brands

Ananth Narayanan, founder, Mensa Brands

Mensa Brand Technologies Pvt. Ltd, which owns a clutch of direct-to-consumer companies under Mensa Brands, has partnered with India Lifestyle Network to acquire lifestyle portals MensXP, iDiva, and creator management and marketing company Hypp from Times Internet for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisitions that have been done for an undisclosed sum will enhance Mensa’s digital brand-building capabilities and provide synergies in building a next-gen, digital-first consumer company, it said.

These properties, they added, have 40 million monthly visitors on their platforms and 250 million monthly visitors. “Aside from being the largest destinations in their segments, they have built tentpole positions in their categories with Indian youth audiences, with some of India’s most popular and loved IPs, such as Honest Reviews and South Delhi Girls," the firm said in a statement.

Ambit Pvt. Ltd acted as corporate finance adviser to Times Internet. Post-acquisition, the three platforms will continue to operate as independent brands and destinations in their respective segments.

Ananth Narayanan, founder and CEO of the company, said, “Our vision at Mensa is to build a technology and content-enabled portfolio of lifestyle brands. With MensXP and iDiva’s deep understanding of the young Indian audiences, robust content creation capabilities, and credible creator network, together we will build clutter-breaking and culture-defining lifestyle brands. We are excited to partner with Angad and his team as they bring complementary skills while sharing common values. We look forward to harnessing the synergies we share and build customer-loved household brands."

Satyan Gajwani, vice chairman of Times Internet Limited, said: “We are proud to have nurtured and developed such iconic brands for the next generation of India. More than just being content destinations, these brands have proven to be impactful in shaping customer purchase behavior. We have a powerful concept, and these businesses will certainly help accelerate their vision."

Angad Bhatia, founder and CEO of MensXP and iDiva, said, “﻿India Lifestyle Network started as a way for our community to consume media. It is increasingly becoming a platform where they discover new products, get inspired by fashion, beauty, and health, and make better lifestyle choices. Together, the two companies will be a formidable force in content commerce. We are excited to work closely with Ananth and the larger Mensa team in building a house of brands."

While there are no official estimates, Coherent Market Insights estimates that the Indian content delivery network market was valued at $ 787.65 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $ 5879.24 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% between 2022 and 2030.

