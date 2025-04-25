MENA Digest: UAE’s Resolv Labs, Moroccan VOVE ID, Egypt’s Hushday get funding
MENA Digest: UAE’s Resolv Labs, Moroccan VOVE ID, Egypt’s Hushday get funding

By Dilasha Seth

  • 25 Apr 2025
Credit: 123RF.com

UAE-based crypto startup Resolv Labs led funding activity in the Middle East and North Africa region in an otherwise quiet week. The company secured a double-digit seed round to expand its platform and reach. 
 
Other startups that raised early-stage funding included VOVE ID, a Moroccan AI-powered identity verification platform, and Hushday, a soon-to-be-launched private sales platform. 
 
Resolv Labs 
Resolv Labs, a UAE-based crypto startup, secured $10 million in seed funding in a round led by Cyber.Fund and Maven11. Additional investors included Coinbase Ventures, SCB Ltd, Arrington Capital, Animoca Ventures, Gumi Cryptos, NoLimit Holdings, and Robot Ventures. 
 
Founded in 2023 by Ivan Kozlov, Fedor Chmile, and Tim Shekikhachev, Resolv Labs offers a platform built on True-Delta Neutral Architecture, aiming to deliver stable returns while minimizing exposure to crypto market volatility. 
 
The funding will support the expansion of Resolv’s yield sources, particularly through Bitcoin-based strategies, and strengthen integration with institutional digital asset managers. The company also plans to launch itself on additional blockchain networks to broaden its user base. 
 
VOVE ID 
Morocco-based VOVE ID, a premium digital identity verification company, raised an undisclosed amount in new investment from The Baobab Network.  

Launched in early 2024 by Khalid Aoussar and two co-founders, the company provides an AI-driven know your customer (KYC) platform designed for security and scalability. 
 
The new capital will be used to support regional expansion, accelerate platform development, and grow the team. 
 
Hushday 
Dubai-based Hushday, an invitation-only flash sales platform, raised $550,000 in pre-seed funding from regional tech investors. Founded in 2024 by Jennifer Cohen Solal, Jean Thillaye du Boullay, and Riad Djabri, Hushday is the first premium private sales platform built specifically for the Middle East. 
 
The company offers luxury and premium brands a high-conversion channel for offloading excess inventory while maintaining full control over pricing, brand image, and positioning. 
 
The platform will officially launch in the first week of May in the UAE, with plans to expand to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait in 2026. 

