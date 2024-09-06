MENA Digest: Deal activity picks up with two big Series A funding

Premium
Fintech startups in the Middle East and North Africa region accelerated the dealmaking activity this week led by UAE’s Ziina and Saudi startup Malaa. The two raised double-digit Series A funding. Other startups that secured funding include Saudi SaaS provider Reachware, Tunisian cleantech player WattNow, HRtech startup Cercli, Also, Saudi-based unicorn ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.