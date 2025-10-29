Mem0, Oroos, StampMyVisa raise early-stage funding

Credit: 123RF.com

A startup that is building a memory infrastructure platform to quickly deploy AI agents and another selling confectionary looking to expand into smaller towns have raised early-stage capital.

Business-to-business service provider StampMyVisa has raised a bridge round.

Mem0

Mem0, a memory infrastructure platform for AI agents, has secured $24 million (around Rs 212 crore) in a combined Seed and Series A funding round, led by California-based Basis Set Ventures, with participation from Peak XV Partners, Kindred Ventures, GitHub Fund, and Y Combinator.

The round also saw participation technology leaders Scott Belsky and Dharmesh Shah, alongside CEOs of major infrastructure companies including Olivier Pomel (Datadog), Paul Copplestone (Supabase), James Hawkins (PostHog), Thomas Dohmke (ex-GitHub), and Lukas Biewald (Weights & Biases).

Mem0, founded in 2023 by Taranjeet Singh and Deshraj Yadav, provides production-ready agent memory infrastructure that developers can integrate with three lines of code. The offering is meant to enable personalization, continuity, and long-term learning across interactions with AI agents.

“Every agentic application needs memory, just as every application needs a database. We’re using this funding to become the default memory layer for AI agents and LLMs — making LLM memory as accessible and reliable as databases or authentication,” said Taranjeet Singh, co-founder and CEO of Mem0.

Packaged-foods and confectionary brand Oroos has pocketed Rs 20 crore (around $2.3 million) in funding from consumer-focused early-stage investor Fireside Ventures.

The State Bank of India (SBI) and a set of strategic angel investors, including Vikash Agarwalla of BCG India, Sanjay Wali of VST Industries among others also participated in the round.

The capital will be used to establish a fully automated manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and to build Oroos’s distribution network across Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, where the demand for good quality yet affordable confectionery is accelerating fastest.

Oroos is supported by SBI’s Startup Branch scheme.

StampMyVisa

StampMyVisa, a business-to-business focused visa processing company, has raised Rs 4 crore (around $450,000) in a bridge round led by its existing investor Unicorn India Ventures.

The bridge round follows its seed round last year, when Unicorn India Ventures invested Rs 6.6 crore in the startup, which is gearing up for a larger Series A round in the next financial year.

StampMyVisa is a travel and visa processing startup, which enables travel agents including online travel agents (OTAs) and corporates to process visas for over 80 countries. The company in August said it is acquiring travel-tech startup Teleport, which was backed by CRED founder Kunal Shah, to expand its operations in South India.

The company will use the funds for growth, marketing and supporting the acquisition of Teleport.

Non banking lender Optimo Capital, which provides loans against property, has raised Rs 150 crore (around $17 million) in Series A funding led by its founder Prashant Pitti, with participation from its existing investors Blume Ventures and Omnivore.

It will use the capital to expand its technology, AI infra, co-lending partnerships, and presence across tier-3 towns.

Additionally, Optimo has raised the debt of Rs 110 crore (around $12.5 million) from IDFC & Axis Bank, while several PSU banks and large NBFCs are expected to be added as debtors or co-lending partners.

The firm, set up in 2023 by Pitti, who previously set up Ease My Trip, allows small-business owners to use their owned property as collateral, and get higher loan-amount at a relatively lower interest-rate compared to unsecured business loans. Since inception, it has built a loanbook of Rs 350 crore and opened branches in 56 cities in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh with a team of 480.

Tsuyo Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd, a deep-tech electric vehicle company, has bagged Rs 40 crore (around $4.5 million) in a Pre-Series A round led by Avaana Capital.

The investment will fuel Tsuyo’s next phase of growth, enhancing its fully integrated end-to-end capabilities by establishing a second R&D centre and commissioning a new greenfield manufacturing facility, it said.

Tsuyo, founded in 2020, is Tier-I mid-drive electric motor manufacturer with fully integrated in-house design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. It is a supplier of integrated powertrain solutions to OEMs, including Mahindra, Volvo Eicher, and Sonalika, with products addressing 3/4W, LCV, HCV and off-road applications.

“With Avaana’s support, we’re scaling high-wattage motor production and advancing deep-tech R&D. From magnet-less designs to novel winding approaches and localized tooling, our focus is on creating more efficient, reliable, and sustainable powertrain solutions,” said Vijay Kumar, founder and chief executive, Tsuyo.

Food solutions startup Fambo has pocketed Rs 21.55 crore (around $2.4 million) in fresh funding from Nabventures Limited’s investment vehicle AgriSURE Fund and EV2 Ventures.

The round follows a Rs 21 crore round in January led by EV2 Ventures and a clutch of ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

The funding will be used to drive expansion, product innovation, team growth, and technology upgrade.

The startup, founded in 2022, supplies fresh farm produce and semi-processed food products to the HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Cafés) industry. It serves over 1,000 restaurants and cloud kitchens across North and Central India, including names such as Burger King, McDonald’s, California Burrito, Burger Singh, Nomad Pizza, and Barbeque Nation.

Nova Nova

Japanese venture capital firm Enrission India Capital has backed Nova Nova, a Gen Z–focused D2C chocolate brand in India, as a part of its pre-Series A round.

The startup, founded by Harsh Gadia and Nidhi Gadia, offers waffle-based confectionery and snack products in bite-sized chocolate formats.

“At Nova Nova, we recognised a gap between traditional treats and modern snacking, and an opportunity to create an indulgent, engaging brand of chocolate that speaks to the aspirations and lifestyle of today’s consumers,” said Harsh and Nidhi Gadia They said that partnering with Enrission India Capital will help accelerate the brand's vision "to reach more consumers, introduce new product formats".

