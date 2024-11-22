Meet India's highest paid independent directors; OP Bhatt remains on top

Premium Om Prakash Bhatt

Remuneration of top independent directors on the upper scale decreased significantly over the last five years, even as that of relatively lower-paid directors increased during the period under review, a VCCircle analysis has revealed. For instance, five years ago, while three independent directors Aman Mehta, Om Prakash Bhatt and the late ......