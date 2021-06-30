Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
Mattress maker Duroflex in talks with large local PEs for expansion capital
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Mattress maker Duroflex Pvt Ltd, which has a strong presence in south, is in early talks with large homegrown private equity firms...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...