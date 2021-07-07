Matrimony.com to buy wedding services startup ShaadiSaga

Matrimony.com on Wednesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Delhi-based online wedding services company ShaadiSaga.com.

Mumbai listed Matrimony.com said in a statement that the acquisition will help the company expand its presence significantly in the northern and western regions. The deal will also help the company to enhance its product capabilities, it added without disclosing financial details.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

Murugavel Janakiraman, chairman and managing director of Matrimony.com, said that the company aims to integrate ShaadiSaga’s product, technology and social media assets with its offerings -- WeddingBazaar.com and Mandap.com.

Shaadisaga, operated by Boatman Tech Pvt Ltd, was founded in 2015 by IIT Delhi alumni Himanshu Kapsime and Manish Garg.

Following this acquisition, ShaadiSaga’s founders along with another key leader Niraj Patel will join Matrimony.com in senior leadership roles.

In 2016, Delhi based Shaadisaga raised an undisclosed amount in funding in a pre-Series A round from ah! Ventures, People Group’s Anupam Mittal and other investors.

FreeCharge’s Kunal Shah and Sandeep Tandon, Dheeraj Jain of Redcliffe Capital and Rohit Chokhani of White Unicorn Ventures were among the other angel investors in that round.

Founded in 1997, Matrimony.com has been offering matchmaking services since 2001. The company listed in September 2017.

In 2018, Matrimony.com acquired serial entrepreneur Vivek Pahwa’s SecondShaadi.com.