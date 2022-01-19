MatchLog raises funds from Blue Ashva Capital, Zerodha, others

MatchLog, a digital-first container logistics optimisation platform, has raised $3 million (around Rs 22 crore) in its pre-series A round through Singapore-based investment firm Blue Ashva Capital, Rainmatter-fintech fund and incubator backed by trading platform Zerodha, and Bengaluru-based early-stage investor, Capital-A.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fresh capital will be deployed to develop the tech platform for artificial intelligence and machine learning-based pairing of cargo across India, the company said. It also plans to grow the multi-modal share in addition to road transport and expand its footprint to more ports in India and abroad.

"We will start with India and then expand to the Middle East, Africa, and south-east Asian markets in the next 12-18 months. At MatchLog, our mission is to reduce at least 100 million tonnes of carbon through our platform in the coming five years," said Dhruv Taneja, founder of MatchLog.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 2019, MatchLog claims to be the first company in India that offers at scale the ability to turn around a container from an import to export cycle, thereby eliminating unnecessary empty runs to and from the container yards.

“Decarbonisation is one of the key foci of the shipping industry globally. Efficient turnaround of containers and reduction of empty haulage can bring efficiency and reduce carbon emissions," said Satya Bansal, founder, Blue Ashva Capital.

MatchLog focuses on providing export-import players including forwarders, shipping lines, cargo owners, and ports with an advanced platform that gives in one point view visibility across the supply chain and further enables tools like the multi-modal marketplace and other optimization tools.