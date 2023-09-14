facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Mastercard names former SBI chair Rajnish Kumar as India chairman

Mastercard names former SBI chair Rajnish Kumar as India chairman

By Reuters

  • 14 Sep 2023
Mastercard names former SBI chair Rajnish Kumar as India chairman
Former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

Mastercard on Thursday named former State Bank of India Chair Rajnish Kumar as the chairman of its Indian unit, as the country witnesses a change in the payments landscape with digital transactions gaining traction.

Kumar has held a variety of leadership roles in India's top lender for 40 years and was its chairman for three years until Oct 2020. He is currently the chairman of payments startup BharatPe.

"Kumar will be involved in augmenting the local leadership team in its efforts to expand our domestic footprint," Mastercard's Asia-Pacific President, Ari Sarker, said in a statement.

Advertisement

The U.S.-based card company has faced some challenges in India, including a regulatory curb by the central bank, which barred Mastercard in 2021 from issuing debit and credit cards to new domestic customers over compliance issues regarding storage of payment system data.

The ban was lifted in June 2022.

Mastercard has said that it sees India as a key growth market and has invested $2 billion in the country since 2014 to build technology centres and support innovation in digital payments.

Advertisement
MastercardState Bank of IndiaSBI

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
UAE's VentureSouq taps another Saudi limited partner for new fintech fund

Finance

UAE's VentureSouq taps another Saudi limited partner for new fintech fund

Premium
Curefoods' Nagori on the importance of building a founding team at VCCircle's The Pitch

TMT

Curefoods' Nagori on the importance of building a founding team at VCCircle's The Pitch

Microsoft VC fund's execs float Touring Capital, make debut bet on Pixis

Finance

Microsoft VC fund's execs float Touring Capital, make debut bet on Pixis

Florintree backs video computing platform Videonetics

TMT

Florintree backs video computing platform Videonetics

Premium
How is IFC faring in partial exit from Indian real estate bet?

Infrastructure

How is IFC faring in partial exit from Indian real estate bet?

Premium
Artha Group launches syndicate fund for family offices and ultra-HNIs

General

Artha Group launches syndicate fund for family offices and ultra-HNIs

Advertisement