Marut Drones, QubeHealth, Anubal Fusion raise early-stage funding

Marut Drones founders

Marut Drones, QubeHealth, and Anubal Fusion have received early-stage funding from investors, the companies said Tuesday.

Drone maker Marut Drones has bagged $6.2 million in a Series A funding round from Lok Capital, as it seeks to expand its drones offering in Tier II and III cities.

The newly infused capital will be used in the development of advanced agricultural drones, expand its channel partner network and service centres in tier II and III cities to serve rural customers, the Hyderabad-based drone technology startup said.

It also plans to establish drone agriculture service hubs to offer drone-as-a-service through partnerships.

The startup was founded in 2019 by IIT alumni Prem Kumar Vislawath, Suraj Peddi and Sai Kumar Chinthala.

Induz

Data security startup Induz said it has raised $780,000 in its first venture capital funding round, led by technology-focussed investor YourNest Venture Capital.

YourNest, which contributed $750,000 to the Hyderabad-based startup, was joined by accelerator SanchiConnect, providing an additional $30,000 as part of the YourNest-SanchiConnect Velocity Program 2024.

The company aims to enhance its offerings by obtaining key certifications and developing proprietary hardware, while hiring specialist engineers in coming years.

It was founded last year by Tirumalesh Chalamarla and Sreerama Mohan Gadam in Hyderabad.

Healthcare payments company QubeHealth has raised an undisclosed amount from venture capital investors Unicorn India Ventures and CanBank Venture Capital Fund as part of its Pre-Series-A round.

The Mumbai-based company's funding round has taken the valuation to Rs 270 crore and sets the stage for its upcoming Series A round where it aims to raise $9 million.

"Funds raised will be used for further investment in technology and new feature launches like embedded insurance, generative-AI led recommendation engine and a healthcare marketplace," the company said.

The company says its QubeHealth-Pay’s platform can be used by customers to pay for their family’s healthcare bills, using multiple fund sources, at any hospital, clinic, doctor or pharmacy. The app offers an instant discount cash-back on every bill paid, and access to instant medical finance, when the bill is not covered through health insurance.

QubeHealth was founded by Chris George and Gagan Kapur in 2019.

Nuclear fusion startup Anubal Fusion has secured an undisclosed funding in a pre-seed round from early-stage investor Speciale Invest.

Anubal will join a list of global startups that are aiming to make the technology commercially viable. The company has partnered with Indian universities like TIFR Hyderabad and IIT Madras to accelerate research and development in nuclear fusion.

Nuclear fusion is the process of generating energy when two nuclii of an element - such as hydrogen - fuse to make a heavier nuclii and producing large sum of energy.

The company was founded in May this year.

