Markets see worst day in two weeks as IT, banks slip
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Markets see worst day in two weeks as IT, banks slip

Markets see worst day in two weeks as IT, banks slip

By Reuters

  • 15 Sep 2022
Markets see worst day in two weeks as IT, banks slip
Credit: Reuters

Shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged by technology and bank stocks that slipped from record highs, as fears of a large interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve gripped markets.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.7% lower at 17,877.4, and the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.68% to 59,934.01, both registering their worst session in two weeks.

Broader markets have been on edge, as investors assess the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve going for a 100-basis-point interest rate hike next week to tackle higher inflation. [MKTS/GLOB]

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fitch cut India's economic growth forecast for 2022/23 to 7% from 7.8%, in the backdrop of a slowdown amid global economic stress, elevated inflation and tighter monetary policy.

The Nifty IT index slumped 1.4% after dropping 3.4% in the previous session, with tech major Infosys sliding 2.9%. Infosys has lost more than 7% over the last two sessions, hit in part, by a downgrade by Goldman Sachs to 'sell'.

The Nifty Bank index slipped 0.47% after hitting a record high earlier in the session.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, auto and tyre makers were a bright spot in the tepid market, with carmaker Maruti Suzuki India climbing 2.7% to its highest in over four years following reports that BofA Securities raised its target price on the stock.

Tyre major MRF surged 9.1% to its highest since Feb. 2021 while CEAT soared 20%.

The Nifty Auto index jumped 0.7% to a record closing high.

Advertisement

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Markets post weekly decline as tech, autos tumble

Finance

Markets post weekly decline as tech, autos tumble

Rupee sees worst week in five as weak yuan erodes risk sentiment

Finance

Rupee sees worst week in five as weak yuan erodes risk sentiment

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali plans to list four firms

Consumer

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali plans to list four firms

SaaS firm Dingg bags fresh funding

TMT

SaaS firm Dingg bags fresh funding

Lightspeed-backed Rephrase.ai raises $10.6 mn

TMT

Lightspeed-backed Rephrase.ai raises $10.6 mn

Mankind files for IPO; promoters, early investors to participate

Finance

Mankind files for IPO; promoters, early investors to participate

Advertisement