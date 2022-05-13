Markets give up mid-session gains to end lower for sixth straight day

Markets ended lower for a sixth straight session on Friday, reversing from earlier gains as poor earnings from top lender State Bank of India offset a jump in Tata Motors.

The Nifty closed 0.16% lower at 15,782.15 and Sensex fell 0.26% to 52,793.62, having risen more than 1% earlier in the session.

The indices logged their fifth straight week of losses, the longest weekly losing streak since 2020.

Reliance Industries - India's most valuable company - closed 1.1% higher to snap a nine-day losing streak.

Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were among the top drags on the Nifty, falling 1.4% and 1.9%, respectively.

State Bank of India ended down 3.9% after touching a two-month low due to a weaker-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter.

The Nifty's auto index advanced the most among Nifty sub-indexes, closing up 2.4%. The jump was led by an 8.6% rise in Tata Motors Ltd after it reported a smaller quarterly loss late on Thursday.

Sentiment was also weighed down by higher oil prices, which pressure the trade and current account deficits of India - the world's third-largest importer and consumer of oil.

"We are continuing to see foreign investors selling and the market bounce back today had given some investors an opportunity to sell at a better price and crude prices have moved up, so sentiment for India is still negative," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.

Foreign investors sold $1.81 billion worth Indian equities this week, compared with outflows of worth $635 million in the previous week.

The market is unlikely to see a sustained rebound unless there is some improvement on the macro front, such as inflation or crude prices, Dewan said.

Data on Thursday showed India's annual retail inflation rose by a more-than-expected 7.79% in April, staying above the central bank's tolerance band of 6% for a fourth straight month.