Marico’s digital-first brands are growing at a quick pace but one of those stands out

Premium Marico MD and CEO Saugata Gupta

In March 2017, fast-moving consumer goods company Marico Ltd acquired a large minority stake in a direct-to-consumer brand. It gained full control of the brand three years ago. And then, over the next three years, the maker of Parachute hair oil and Saffola cooking oil bought three more digital-first brands ......