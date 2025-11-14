Manipal Education to bid for bankrupt parent of ed-tech firm Byju's
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Manipal Education to bid for bankrupt parent of ed-tech firm Byju's

Manipal Education to bid for bankrupt parent of ed-tech firm Byju's

By Reuters

  • 14 Nov 2025
  • Listen to Story
Manipal Education to bid for bankrupt parent of ed-tech firm Byju's
Byju's logo is seen in this illustration. | Credit: Reuters

India's Manipal Education and Medical Group said on Thursday it had submitted an expression of interest to bid for bankrupt company Think and Learn, the parent of Indian ed-tech firm Byju's.

Byju's, which operated in more than 21 countries, became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering online education courses.

Once an investor darling, its valuation shot up to $22 billion in 2022 before nosediving in 2024 as it battled unpaid dues, boardroom exits and allegations of mismanagement. The company has denied any wrongdoing.

Advertisement

The insolvency process for Think and Learn is going on before the country's company law tribunal.

This is the second expression of interest by Manipal Education after the submission deadline was extended to November 13, it said.

The company, which has a majority stake in Aakash Educational Services, said a successful bid for Think and Learn would help the group with business consolidation.

Advertisement

In 2021, Byju's bought Aakash for 78.85 billion rupees ($950 million). Manipal Education's billionaire chairman Ranjan Pai became Aakash's largest shareholder in 2024, according to media reports.

Byju’sManipal Education and Medical Group

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Foundamental set to close third construction-tech fund at $116 mn

TMT

Foundamental set to close third construction-tech fund at $116 mn

Pine Labs jumps 29%, overcoming valuation jitters in red-hot IPO market

TMT

Pine Labs jumps 29%, overcoming valuation jitters in red-hot IPO market

Pro
Did NIIF beat the benchmark in quick partial exit?

TMT

Did NIIF beat the benchmark in quick partial exit?

Brandworks Technologies, Nia.one, others secure early-stage funding

TMT

Brandworks Technologies, Nia.one, others secure early-stage funding

Premium
Searchlight: Hexalog targets nearly 3x growth in FY26, eyes maiden fundraise

TMT

Searchlight: Hexalog targets nearly 3x growth in FY26, eyes maiden fundraise

Hyderabad Angels Fund floats new VC vehicle to back early-stage startups

TMT

Hyderabad Angels Fund floats new VC vehicle to back early-stage startups

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW