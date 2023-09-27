Mahindra, Canadian fund OTPP’s green energy InvIT to list via $282 mn offering

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust (SEIT), a renewable energy infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) formed jointly by the Mahindra Group and Canada’s Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP) last year as part of a larger deal, plans to list on the stock market through an initial offering of units. SEIT intends to raise as much ......