facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Madison India floats new private equity fund after six-year gap

Madison India floats new private equity fund after six-year gap

Pro
Madison India floats new private equity fund after six-year gap
Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm Madison India Capital has floated a new fund, about six years after it closed its fourth investment vehicle, VCCircle has learnt.  The PE firm, which started investing in India in 2009, largely invests in mid-market growth companies operating in sectors such as business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare and technology. It marked the final close ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

NBFCs may tap bond market after RBI tightens tougher personal loan rules

Finance

NBFCs may tap bond market after RBI tightens tougher personal loan rules

Pro
Madison India floats new private equity fund after six-year gap

Finance

Madison India floats new private equity fund after six-year gap

Pro
KB Group-backed Elev8 gets a cheque from key LP for maiden VC fund

Finance

KB Group-backed Elev8 gets a cheque from key LP for maiden VC fund

Premium
True North changes exit plan for financial services firm yet again

Finance

True North changes exit plan for financial services firm yet again

Premium
Leapfrog, Stakeboat-backed microlender Dvara roping in new offshore investor

Finance

Leapfrog, Stakeboat-backed microlender Dvara roping in new offshore investor

Premium
Stakeboat changes tack for new fund, to focus on control-oriented deals

Finance

Stakeboat changes tack for new fund, to focus on control-oriented deals

Advertisement