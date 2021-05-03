M&M to buy rest of Meru from True North, others; names new chief

Automobile giant Mahindra and Mahindra said on Monday it will buy rest of Meru Travel Solutions Pvt Ltd for Rs 97.66 crore ($13.2 million), and named a new chief for the ridesharing platform.

Mahindra and Mahindra will acquire 44.14% stake from private equity investor True North and others for Rs 76.03 crore, and 12.66% from promoters Neeraj Gupta and Farhat Gupta for Rs 21.63 crore.

As of now, it has 43.20% of Meru.

The company said Neeraj Gupta, Meru’s founder, chief executive officer (CEO) and director, has stepped down and will continue as an employee until June 30.

Pravin Shah, former automotive president of Mahindra and Mahindra, will be CEO of Meru and its subsidiaries with effect from May 1.

Founded in 2006, Meru operates in the airport cab business and provides employee transportation services to corporates in India. True North had picked up a stake in 2007.

In September 2019, VCCircle reported True North was staring at a haircut on Meru as it gave up majority stake in one of its oldest remaining portfolio companies to Mahindra & Mahindra.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s projects with Ford Motor had halted in February, just weeks after the two companies called off their planned joint venture.

Indian automakers have been hit due to the ongoing second wave of coronavirus in India. Major automobile manufacturers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors and Kia on Saturday reported a decline in passenger vehicle sales in April compared to March this year.