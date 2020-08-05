Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Manufacturing
Manufacturing
By
M&A Lab: Two years after AION-JSW takeover, is Monnet Ispat out of the furnace?
Photo Credit: VCCircle

In July 2018, when a consortium of stressed assets-focussed private equity firm AION Capital and JSW Steel Ltd won a bid to take...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS