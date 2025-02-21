Luxury carpet maker Jaipur Rugs weighs IPO, expects steady revenue growth

Premium
Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt. Ltd, a manufacturer of premium handcrafted knotted carpets and rugs, is evaluating the possibility of an initial public offering, a top executive told VCCircle. Founded in 1978, the family run enterprise manufactures handmade carpets and rugs. The company’s decentralized workforce structure includes a network of 40,000 rural ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.