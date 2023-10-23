LP commitments slow but PE-VC dry powder in India at $58 bn remains near record high

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Limited Partners (LPs) took a breather in the second quarter of 2023 after making record fresh commitment to private equity, private credit, venture capital and public market alternative investment funds (AIFs) focused on India in the previous three months, according to VCCircle estimates based on official data. LPs made fresh commitments ......