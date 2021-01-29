Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Listed Kerala bank set to raise $40 mn from PE firm
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

A mid-sized listed bank based in Kerala is set to raise Rs 300 crore (about $40 million) from a private equity (PE) firm, two...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS