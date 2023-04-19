Lightspeed-backed ThoughtSpot acqui-hires Sagas IT Analytics

Sumeet Arora, chief development officer, ThoughtSpot | Credit: ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot Inc, a US-based data analytics startup started by Indian-origin entrepreneurs, on Wednesday said it has acqui-hired Bengaluru’s analytics consulting and services company Sagas IT Analytics.

All the employees acquired are data solutions specialists who will form the India customer centre of excellence (CCOE) to support ThoughtSpot’s global go-to-market team and will be responsible for advancing customer outcomes, said a statement.

SagasIT Analytics is focused on helping organisations get more from their data. With the technical excellence of advanced data analytics and visualization tools and the strength of experienced data minds, the platform helps its users to understand data better.

ThoughtSpot, which counts Lightspeed Ventures, Future Fund, Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst and Sapphire Ventures as among its investors, was founded in 2012 by IIT-Kanpur alumni Ajeet Singh and Amit Prakash, and a few other Indian-origin techies. The startup enables everyone within an organization to limitlessly engage with live data regardless of their cloud data platform, making it easy to achieve granular, actionable insights through live analytics.

“SagasIT analytics team has worked with global 2,000 customers to implement data engineering, data science and data visualization solutions. This experienced team will have an immeasurable impact on our ability to meet customers where they are to support their modern data stack journeys and strategies for building their businesses on data,” said Sumeet Arora, chief development officer, ThoughtSpot.

In September last year, ThoughtSpot Inc said it will be investing $150 million across its operations in India over the next five years.

