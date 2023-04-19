facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Lightspeed-backed ThoughtSpot acqui-hires Sagas IT Analytics

Lightspeed-backed ThoughtSpot acqui-hires Sagas IT Analytics

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 19 Apr 2023
Lightspeed-backed ThoughtSpot acqui-hires Sagas IT Analytics
Sumeet Arora, chief development officer, ThoughtSpot | Credit: ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot Inc, a US-based data analytics startup started by Indian-origin entrepreneurs, on Wednesday said it has acqui-hired Bengaluru’s analytics consulting and services company Sagas IT Analytics. 

All the employees acquired are data solutions specialists who will form the India customer centre of excellence (CCOE) to support ThoughtSpot’s global go-to-market team and will be responsible for advancing customer outcomes, said a statement. 

SagasIT Analytics is focused on helping organisations get more from their data. With the technical excellence of advanced data analytics and visualization tools and the strength of experienced data minds, the platform helps its users to understand data better. 

ThoughtSpot, which counts Lightspeed Ventures, Future Fund, Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst and Sapphire Ventures as among its investors, was founded in 2012 by IIT-Kanpur alumni Ajeet Singh and Amit Prakash, and a few other Indian-origin techies. The startup enables everyone within an organization to limitlessly engage with live data regardless of their cloud data platform, making it easy to achieve granular, actionable insights through live analytics.   

“SagasIT analytics team has worked with global 2,000 customers to implement data engineering, data science and data visualization solutions. This experienced team will have an immeasurable impact on our ability to meet customers where they are to support their modern data stack journeys and strategies for building their businesses on data,” said Sumeet Arora, chief development officer, ThoughtSpot. 

In September last year, ThoughtSpot Inc said it will be investing $150 million across its operations in India over the next five years. 

ThoughtSpot IncSagas IT AnalyticsLightspeed VenturesFuture FundKhosla VenturesGeneral CatalystSapphire Ventures

Share article on

Articles

Premium
ChrysCap's blockbuster exit, fairy tale re-entry and now a muted pill from Mankind

Healthcare

ChrysCap's blockbuster exit, fairy tale re-entry and now a muted pill from Mankind

Premium
Exclusive: TVS Motor's lending unit gets PE interest for large deal

Finance

Exclusive: TVS Motor's lending unit gets PE interest for large deal

Premium
Specialised European PE firm BlackCap inks maiden India deal

Healthcare

Specialised European PE firm BlackCap inks maiden India deal

Knocksense raising $1 mn in pre-Series A funding, gets Nazara founder's backing

TMT

Knocksense raising $1 mn in pre-Series A funding, gets Nazara founder's backing

Premium
India, Southeast Asia VC firm Jungle Ventures adds new partner

Finance

India, Southeast Asia VC firm Jungle Ventures adds new partner

Goldman Sachs-backed InsuranceDekho makes second bet in two weeks

TMT

Goldman Sachs-backed InsuranceDekho makes second bet in two weeks