facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Lighthouse Canton set to mark second close of maiden debt fund

Lighthouse Canton set to mark second close of maiden debt fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 24 Apr 2023
Premium
Lighthouse Canton set to mark second close of maiden debt fund
Ankit Agrawal, Director, Venture Debt, and Sanket Sinha, Global Head of Asset Management

Singapore-based investment firm Lighthouse Canton is all set to mark the second close of its maiden India-focused venture debt fund, a top executive told VCCircle.   The LC Venture Debt Fund, registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India as a category-II alternative investment fund, has a target corpus of Rs ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
Real Time Angel Fund cranks up corpus for maiden fund

Finance

Real Time Angel Fund cranks up corpus for maiden fund

Premium
GSK Velu's Neuberg takes M&A route after missing revenue target

Healthcare

GSK Velu's Neuberg takes M&A route after missing revenue target

Sensex, Nifty end higher as financial stocks boost sentiment

Finance

Sensex, Nifty end higher as financial stocks boost sentiment

Premium
Lighthouse Canton set to mark second close of maiden debt fund

Finance

Lighthouse Canton set to mark second close of maiden debt fund

Early-stage startups Adventum, DevX, others bag funding

TMT

Early-stage startups Adventum, DevX, others bag funding

Credit Suisse says lost $68 bn in assets last quarter, outflows continue

Finance

Credit Suisse says lost $68 bn in assets last quarter, outflows continue