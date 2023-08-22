Lightbox partners going separate ways amid portfolio strategy spat

Premium Sandeep Murthy, founder, Lightbox Ventures

Three senior executives at homegrown venture capital firm Lightbox Ventures, which has backed several Indian companies like Truecaller, Rebel Foods, Cityflo, Dunzo, Furlenco, InMobi, Cleartrip, Waycool, Paymate amongst others, are set to step down from the company after internal differences, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Siddharth Talwar (also ......