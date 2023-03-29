Lifelong Group-led consortium snaps up GoMechanic

Credit: 123RF.com

A consortium led by auto component maker Lifelong Group on Wednesday said it has bought beleaguered car workshop and auto spare parts platform GoMechanic, nearly two months after the latter’s co-founders admitted to falsifying figures to investors.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Lifelong Group will become the majority shareholder under Gurugram-based car care startup Servizzy, marking a new phase for the GoMechanic business, it said in a statement.

Advertisement

The acquisition of GoMechanic business aligns with the group's strategic vision of synergizing its proven expertise in the automotive industry, said Lifelong, which caters to major players such as Hero Moto Corp, General Motors, Arvin Meritor, and Stanley Black & Decker.

The sale was initiated by the board and shareholders of GoMechanic, with support from venture debt investor Stride Ventures, in response to recent financial difficulties at the Gurgaon-based company. The Servizzy consortium, led by the Lifelong Group, emerged as the strongest bidder in the sale process, based on the core value proposition offered by GoMechanic.

The acquisition will enable the preservation of the ecosystem at large, and the continued livelihood of GoMechanic's employees, LifeLong pointed out in a press statement.

Advertisement

Founded in 2016, GoMechanic connects car owners with repair service providers locally to provide a range of services, including regular maintenance, repairs, and car cleaning. It had 1,100-1,200 employees before it laid off nearly 70% of its staff.

Late last year, Japanese marquee investor SoftBank found irregularities in the five-year-old firm’s growth and revenue numbers while inspecting financial accounts ahead of a potential investment. The startup was looking to raise fresh capital from SoftBank and Khazanah Nasional at a valuation of over $800 million.

The founders of GoMechanic admitted to falsifying figures in January. Following this, GoMechanic’s investors ordered a forensic audit of its accounts by EY to examine claims of fraud and financial misreporting. “We are deeply distressed by the fact that the founders knowingly misstated facts, including but not limited to the inflation of revenue, which the founders have acknowledged. All of this was kept from investors,” major investors of the company said in a joint statement.

Advertisement

Sequoia Capital owned the largest stake at 26.89%, followed by Orios Venture Partners at 17.1%, Tiger Global at 10.03%, and other investors with a combined 11.2% stake. Orios has already written down its investment in the startup.

Post admitting to the financial irregularities, GoMechanic continued operations across 800 workshops and serviced 30,000 vehicles in January, Lifelong added.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments