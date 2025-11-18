LifeBridge Group firm ties up with Kerala developer to build senior living facilities

​Serene Communities, a senior living vertical of Bengaluru-headquartered LifeBridge Group unit Columbia Pacific Communities Pvt Ltd, has formed a partnership with Kerala-based real estate developer Asset Home to develop four senior living projects across the state.

The partnership would entail investments exceeding Rs 500 crore, Serene Communities said in a statement. It also unveiled the first project in Kochi, Serene Young @ Heart, which consists of 211 residences.

The company said that the partnership will deliver four senior living projects across Kerala, including developments in Kottayam and Trivandrum, and a waterfront luxury project in Kochi.

The partnership aligns with Serene’s broader South India expansion strategy, with Kerala positioned as a key growth market due to its large non-resident Indian (NRI) base, higher life expectancy, and stronger health indices.

“Kerala’s ageing population and higher life expectancy make it one of India’s most important regions for senior care innovation,” said Rajagopal G, co-founder, director and group CEO at Serene Communities.

Serene Communities is the senior living unit of LifeBridge Group, which operates 10 senior living communities across India, managing over 1,700 residential units and 2,400 seniors under care, with 13 ongoing projects in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chennai, Cochin, Pune, and Hyderabad. The company plans to launch at least 15 new projects in the next two years and aims to set up 10,000 homes under care by 2030.

LifeBridge Group is a senior care company which is backed by the Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG) family office and Seattle-based senior care operator Columbia Pacific Management. It offers senior living, clinical geriatric care, and wellness technology for senior citizens ranging from active living to assisted and specialized care through its brands Serene Communities, KITES and seniorshield.

