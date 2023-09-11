facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Temasek-backed Licious eyes bridge round amid operational hurdles

Temasek-backed Licious eyes bridge round amid operational hurdles

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 11 Sep 2023
Pro
Temasek-backed Licious eyes bridge round amid operational hurdles

Online meat delivery unicorn Licious is likely to raise a bridge round from existing investors, as the company reels from issues like slower topline growth despite aggressive marketing and newer products, three people aware of the development told VCCircle. A bridge round is a smaller fundraising exercise in between larger rounds. The ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member?
Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
Temasek-backed Licious eyes bridge round amid operational hurdles

Consumer

Temasek-backed Licious eyes bridge round amid operational hurdles

Premium
Yatra eyes over $400 mn market cap in India IPO; Chiratae to exit

TMT

Yatra eyes over $400 mn market cap in India IPO; Chiratae to exit

Saudi Arabia to consider sovereign wealth fund office in India's GIFT City

Finance

Saudi Arabia to consider sovereign wealth fund office in India's GIFT City

JustMyRoots acquires Antler-backed The State Plate

TMT

JustMyRoots acquires Antler-backed The State Plate

Premium
Ventureast set to score 80x returns in partial exit from legacy bet

Finance

Ventureast set to score 80x returns in partial exit from legacy bet

Byju's may sell two companies to muster funds for debt repayment

TMT

Byju's may sell two companies to muster funds for debt repayment

Advertisement