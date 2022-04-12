Leo Capital, iSeed Ventures, others bet $3.5 mn on fintech firm EximPe

Business-to-business (B2B) fintech firm EximPe on Tuesday said it has secured seed funding of $3.5 million (around Rs 27 crore) led by Leo Capital, with RB investments, Founder Bank Capital, iSeed Ventures, 2am VC and LetsVenture.

The round also saw participation from angel investors including Kunal Shah, Founder of Cred, Rajesh Raju, Managing Director at Kalaari Capital, Ankit Nagori, Founder of Curefoods, Rohit M A, Co-Founder and Director at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, among others.

EximPe will be investing the fresh money to further strengthen its leadership and talent as well as boosting the product portfolio.

Founded in 2021 by Arjun Abraham Zacharia, the fintech firm digitises workflows for exporters and importers to do cross-border payments, compliances and finance.

It was established to assist Indian small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) increase their export and import volumes by providing them with a robust technology platform.

At present, EximPe is operational across the trade corridors of India-China, India-Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and India-ASEAN countries.

“As a nation, we aspire to be a powerful Bharat by 2030, and in order to achieve the goal of a $10 trillion behemoth economy, we must transform cross-border trade. We at EximPe are working with this objective to transform cross-border trade for SMEs, by making cross-border payments digital, regulations-compliant, quick, cost-effective, and transparent." said Zacharia.

EximPe further said that it is eyeing to cross $100 million TPV (total payment volume) run rate by the end of 2022.