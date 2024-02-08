Legacy bet finally shines for Warburg Pincus

Premium Narendra Ostawal, Warburg's India PE head | Credit: Warburg Pincus

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus, which logged over half-a-dozen liquidity moves in 2023 in India, has pressed the exit button on a nearly decade-old portfolio company. The US-based firm’s India exits last year included a few highly profitable ones, putting it in the haloed list of top private equity investors harvesting money ......